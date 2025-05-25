River rescue operation in Target Range neighborhood

UPDATE 7:20 P.M.

Law enforcement have left the scene of the river rescue operation. Requests by our reporter on the scene to get information went unanswered. MTN has left messages with Missoula County Sheriff's office to get information. As soon as we do, this story will be updated.

FIRST REPORT

A river rescue operation is underway near Maclay Bridge in the Target Range neighborhood Saturday evening.

Law enforcement on the scene would not provide details on what exactly was happening, only saying it was a river rescue operation.

Our reporter on the scene witnessed a helicopter flying along the river with Missoula county search and rescue in the water.

