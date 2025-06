MISSOULA — Sunday afternoon, Missoula's Hellgate Meadows neighborhood saw a large emergency response after a garage and car caught fire.

After 2 p.m., smoke filled the area near Dublin Street.

The Missoula Fire Department and Police Department responded.

Police officers blocked off streets while firefighters worked to knock down a fire that had engulfed a garage and vehicle.

Crews worked diligently to prevent the fire from spreading.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we get more information.