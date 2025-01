MISSOULA — Missoula's Community Medical Center rang in 2025 with the hospital's first baby of the year.

Alexander was born to Jenny and Tyler, on New Year's Day at 12:47 a.m. He's 6 pounds and 9 ounces and measures 19.5 inches.

“We are so excited to welcome our newest family member,” said Jenny. “Thank you to Dr. Fausett, the nurses and staff at Community Medical Center for taking such great care of us and making our family feel special.”