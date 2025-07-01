Free UM river shuttle returns for summer float season

MISSOULA — Floating the river in Missoula this summer will be a little easier as the University of Montana's free shuttle has returned.

The University of Montana will provide recreators with free transportation to popular access points along the Clark Fork River.

Shuttle services will run Thursday through Sunday starting July 10 and continue through Aug. 10.

The shuttles will leave UM Campus Recreation and go to Sha-Ron and Milltown State Park access sites.

Thursday and Friday departures will leave on the hour between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. while Saturday and Sunday's shuttles will take off on the hour between noon and 4 p.m.

All tubes must be deflated before getting on the shuttle. River ambassadors will be stationed at the drop-off points to help inflate tubes.

Shuttle riders can also enjoy free on-campus parking as fees will be waived on Thursdays and Fridays.

During the summer of 2023, UM provided over 2,400 trips to the river and averaged about 150 to 160 floaters on the weekends. The bus service expects to average 250 floaters daily this summer.

This year's UM River Shuttle was made possible through a Missoula Mountain Line sponsorship.