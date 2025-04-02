Frenchtown School District seeking operations mill levy

FRENCHTOWN — Frenchtown School District voters can decide in May on whether or not to pass an operations mill levy.

The levy would increase local taxes to add $539,000 to the school district's general fund budget.

Frenchtown Superintendent Les Meyer says rising costs are out-pacing the district's budget.

Meyer adds that Frenchtown Schools' property liability insurance went up 76%.

He notes that the cost of utilities has gone up as well as school supplies and technology.

Plus, there are fewer kids attending Frenchtown Schools which impacts their state funding.

"We're down 65 students from a year ago, so that's a loss of nearly $500,000," Meyer stated.

If the levy does not pass the district says they risk reduced facility maintenance, fewer sports and special programs, inability to potentially replace or add staffing.

"Any time you go to ask for additional dollars that's a tough thing on people, so we know that. At the same time, our needs aren't going away," Meyer said.

Les Meyer Ballot text for the Frenchtown levy

The increase in taxes on a $300,000 home would be almost $103 per year if the levy passes.

The election takes place on May 6, 2025.