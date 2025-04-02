Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Frenchtown School District seeking operations mill levy

Voters will decide in May on whether or not to pass an operations mill levy.
Frenchtown School
Emily Brown/MTN News
The Frenchtown School District is asking voters to approve a levy on the school election ballot in May.
Frenchtown School
Posted
and last updated

FRENCHTOWN — Frenchtown School District voters can decide in May on whether or not to pass an operations mill levy.

The levy would increase local taxes to add $539,000 to the school district's general fund budget.

Frenchtown Superintendent Les Meyer says rising costs are out-pacing the district's budget.

Meyer adds that Frenchtown Schools' property liability insurance went up 76%.

He notes that the cost of utilities has gone up as well as school supplies and technology.

Plus, there are fewer kids attending Frenchtown Schools which impacts their state funding.

"We're down 65 students from a year ago, so that's a loss of nearly $500,000," Meyer stated.

If the levy does not pass the district says they risk reduced facility maintenance, fewer sports and special programs, inability to potentially replace or add staffing.

"Any time you go to ask for additional dollars that's a tough thing on people, so we know that. At the same time, our needs aren't going away," Meyer said.

Frenchtown Levy
Ballot text for the Frenchtown levy

The increase in taxes on a $300,000 home would be almost $103 per year if the levy passes.

The election takes place on May 6, 2025.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader