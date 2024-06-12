Fundraiser set up for young child hit by vehicle in Missoula

Watch Now
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 12, 2024

MISSOULA — The family of the 4-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle last week in a Missoula neighborhood has set up a fundraiser.

The incident happened in the intersection between Phillips and Scott streets just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6.

Missoula Police say the boy was running across the road to a park near Lowell Elementary School and was struck.

Police tell MTN that the driver has been cooperating with the investigation.

MTN spoke with the parents on Tuesday for an update on the child. The father told us his main concern is the boy's concussion but he's getting a lot of rest.

The family is looking to raise $35,000 to help cover the child's medical expenses. Donations can be at https://www.gofundme.com/f/loving-tavi.

