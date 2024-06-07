Watch Now
Young child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Missoula

Missoula Police responded after a child was hit by a vehicle on June 6, 2024.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 07, 2024

MISSOULA — A 4-year-old child is in a Missoula hospital with severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

The Missoula Police Department reports they were called to the intersection between Phillips and Scott streets just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

MPD says a child was running across the road to a park near Lowell School and was struck.

Missoula Police tell us they do not suspect distraction, speed, or impairment at this time but are still investigating and the driver is being cooperative.

We will keep you updated as we learn any new information.

