Griz fans show out in force for first football tailgate of the year

MISSOULA — Grizzly fans were out in full force for the first football game of the year on Saturday.

From the University of Montana marching band to brats on the grill, tailgates brought the pre-game energy.

"We feed family and friends, and we just love our Griz," fan Peggy Floyd said.

On one end of campus drive, Jenae and Peggy Floyd's 1972 bus has claimed a tailgate spot for 26 years.

"Some of the colder games, it's hands together to get her started," Jenae shared.

Their Champion is decked out with a turf floor, old photos, and even some memorabilia.

While it's usually friends and family flocking to the Griz Mobile, sometimes even opposing fans do too.

"Griz fans set a standard on how hospitality and the Montana roots should be in welcoming people," Jenae explained.

On the opposite side of campus drive, almost under the Grizzly Gateway, Billy McNulty has claimed a spot for his rig.

"I'll never stop being here. This is my spot," McNulty stated.

He says football season is all about bringing people together.

"Love it, love to cook, love people. Me and a 100 of my best friends, we tailgate every week," McNulty told MTN.

With season tickets sold out for the first time in program history, it's safe to say fans can't wait for next week's tilt against North Dakota.

