Hellgate High School teacher selected for Fulbright global teacher exchange

MISSOULA — A Missoula high school teacher will soon step out of the lab and head across the world on a Fulbright global teacher exchange.

Hannah Pepper teaches Chemistry as well as Earth and Space Science at Hellgate High School.

She was selected as part of a group of 100 teachers from around the world to participate in an exchange program.

They begin with an online course, then a summit in D.C. in February.

“I worked with a teacher out of California, Oakland, and some of my students got to work with her students. They wrote emails to each other and talked about chemistry together and it's just been a really awesome layer to add to the classroom," Pepper told MTN.

Pepper will travel to Taiwan to complete her exchange in April.

"I’m really excited for the experience to see the education system in another country. We will spend some time in the capital city and then we'll pair off and go into a smaller community with a host teacher where we'll spend some time with them in their school," Pepper explained.

Pepper says seeing other perspectives and teaching techniques is a powerful thing to bring back to the classroom.

"I think it helps us to create students and help build students who are prepared for the world," Pepper said.