Here’s your chance to name Missoula snowplows

MISSOULA — You have the chance to name the snowplows for the City of Missoula by submitting your fun and lighthearted name suggestions.

Entries need to be submitted by January 12, 2025. City staff will narrow submissions to the top 15 entries.

Then beginning on January 21, you can visit Engage Missoula's website to vote for your favorite out of the 15.

The city will not consider name suggestions that are political, trademarked, or inappropriate.

Visit https://www.engagemissoula.com/ between January 21 and February 4.

Contest winners will be announced during the February 10, 2025, Missoula City Council meeting.

The winners will be photographed next to their winning plow once selected.

So go ahead and choose your perfect plow!