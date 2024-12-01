Indigenous Made Montana brings alternative shopping option for holiday season

MISSOULA — It's officially the holiday shopping season. And while some may be in search of the best deal, hundreds of people have come out to the indigenous-made market to not only get some holiday shopping done but also support Indigenous artists.

“We have over 50 makers here today and they are coming from all over Montana. And so just getting, as, as we keep doing this, we’re kind of creating a family and connections.The Indigenous Market means more than just showcasing art however, it’s also about making a difference in the community at large. And so being able to visit with everybody and seeing our community come to for all the artists and makers is really exciting to see everyone here and just get to see everyone happy and yeah, just good, good vibes all day,” said Dacia Redthunder Griego, co-founder of Indigenous Made Montana.

“I think it’s a great experience for a lot of people that are you know, looking for that engagement to getting to see some of our local culture that is still alive and well,” said Aspen Decker, co-owner of Xwl Xwilt LLC.

The Indigenous Market means more than just showcasing art however, it’s also about making a difference in the community at large.

“It makes an impact of the fact that they’re like, putting it up in their house. And especially because it’s like, Native Americans that make the artwork themselves. It’s just beautiful to see that actually everybody is like coming together in one spot and buying beadwork or like artwork from Native Americans,” said Devin Panzetanga, a participating artist at Indigenous Made Montana.

The fact that Indigenous and non-indigenous communities are coming together at the market also goes hand in hand with the reconciliation of the past according to Decker.

“I think in order for us to have a lot of reconciliation with the past is to also have these relationships with the community and we all have a stake of you know, caring for this land mutually. So I think that’s like, been one of my favorite parts. Is just getting to know so many people through these markets,” said Decker.