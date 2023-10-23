Watch Now
Investigation into fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-90 in Bonner continues

The Montana Highway Patrol is working on search warrants to determine how a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-90 bridge near Bonner.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Oct 23, 2023
MISSOULA — The Montana Highway Patrol reports they are working on search warrants to determine how a pedestrian was recently hit and killed on an I-90 bridge near Bonner.

Troopers have found the semi-truck they believe was involved in Missoula and MHP reports the company associated with it is cooperating in the investigation.

MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson told MTN News they believe the incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023 on Interstate 90.

Nelson is also thanking the public for their invaluable help in the case after seeing the MHP post on social media.

The Missoula County coroner has not yet released the name of the person who was killed.

