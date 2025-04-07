MISSOULA — For those who were anxiously awaiting Iris's return, it might have ruffled your feathers, but no fear, she is back home.

The early bird gets the worm, and Iris, Missoula's beloved osprey, returned to her nest on Monday morning.

Iris' home, above the banks of the Clark Fork, is next to Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center where residents and staff welcomed her back in style.

Watch the full story:

Iris incoming: Missoula's outstanding osprey returns home

"She's right here in our parking lot and they love her," Riverside's life enrichment director Tammy Block told MTN.

Missoula's frequent flyer came back on Monday after a long winter away.

"She flies so many miles to get here and to see her go down and get breakfast is perfect," Block said.

However, many were wondering if and when the osprey would come.

"We had a board up that you could guess which day she was coming back, so we had a winner. One of our housekeepers picked that day, so they got a little prize for their pick," Block noted.

Watch related coverage: New nest cam: All eyes on Iris the Osprey's return to Missoula

New nest cam: All eyes on Iris the Osprey's return to Missoula

Residents of Riverside Health and Rehabilitation right across from the nest, like many around town, are excited to have Iris home.

Especially now, with the new camera from the Montana Osprey Project.

"They put a new camera up, so residents follow. They're all cheering inside they're super happy," Block said.

Signs to celebrate her return weren't the only new additions.

"We bought a new TV for inside so that they can have a clearer picture of her,"

To follow along on Iris's summer journey, click here.