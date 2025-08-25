Victor electronic music festival postponed

VICTOR - An electronic music and camping festival scheduled for Labor Day weekend in Victor has been postponed.

The 400-person capacity Lovers and Lunatics Festival was set to bring musicians and attendees from Montana and beyond to Victor.

It was supposed to take place at The Property, a privately owned bike park and event space.

MTN previously reported neighbors' concerns that having a festival would cause environmental impacts, traffic, and safety problems.

Now, the festival director says potential legal action has caused the event to be postponed for a year.

On moving the event back, Lovers and Lunatics Festival director Ivan Gallego said, "I promise you it will not be shut down. This thing is going to be insured, secure, safe, available to all the sober-curious individuals. It's going to be colorful, inclusive. This is a rave-themed event, multi-day camping experience that we will have dialed and no one's gonna be able to shut it down once we've gotten the ball rolling."

Refunds will be issued as the event team looks to find a location for the 2026 festival.