Know before you go: Zootown Festival

MISSOULA — In less than 24 hours, the Zootown Festival will make its debut in Missoula.

That means thousands will converge on the Missoula Fairgrounds to watch some of their favorite artists perform.

Here's what you need to know before you go!

Zach Volheim/ MTN News Lookout stage

Starting Friday, gates open at 1:30 p.m. with the first concert taking the Lookout stage at 2 p.m.

The big artists, like Hozier, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and Lake Street Drive, will take the main stage, Trailhead, later in the evening.

The back-to-back music frenzy will be one of Missoula's summer busiest events and if you’re planning to attend, keep parking in mind.

Neighborhood parking will not be permitted and coordinators say event parking will be limited.

Shuttles will be offered and will run from the University of Montana to Sentinel High School, which is near the venue.

The shuttles will operate from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will start again at 8:30 p.m. for those leaving.

To keep your hands free, locker rentals will be available to store your belongings on-site.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Missoula Fairgrounds

Clear bags are encouraged, but not required. However, large bags and personal chairs will not be allowed.

While VIP and GA+ tickets are sold out, it’s not too late to get General Admission tickets. Just walk up to the box office!

For more information on parking, shuttles, and more, you can visit Zootown Festival's website.