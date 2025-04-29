Lolo water and wastewater system open house Tuesday

LOLO — The final open house for proposed improvements to Lolo's water and wastewater system will be held on Tuesday.

Missoula County Public Works says the water and wastewater system in Lolo has reached its full capacity, and no new connections are currently allowed.

To address this and ensure long-term reliability, proposed improvements aim to resolve existing infrastructure deficiencies and create additional capacity for future growth.

If the improvements are made, the system will support an additional 800 new wastewater connections and 400 new water connections.

The estimated project cost is $7.5 million, which would result in an average monthly cost of $70.50 per connection, according to information on the Missoula County website.

Information about the Lolo sewer project will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Lolo School atrium.

