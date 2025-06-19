M-80 Chicken soft launches new Downtown Missoula restaurant

MISSOULA — The food truck M-80 Chicken has become a staple in Missoula over the past five years.

The business celebrated moving from four wheels to a brick-and-mortar store with a soft opening on Wednesday.

"We're just kind of working out the kinks, getting everything sorted, and asking for a little bit of grace as our crew gets going," co-owner McKenna Cramer told MTN.

M-80 is located in the iconic Shack Building at 222 Main Street.

The business is not only expanding its space but also its menu with new additions.

While the food truck will now only run for special occasions, staff are eager to serve tables of Missoulians and others visiting for upcoming events like Pride and the Missoula Marathon.

"We hand-bread everything. We hand-fry everything. We make our own spice blends, our own sauces. It's really an intensive labor of love. My husband Nick, the head chef, the co-owner, his heart is fully in every dish that comes out," Cramer said.

M-80 will officially open on July 2, 2025. The hours will vary until then. Visit M-80 online to learn more.

