Mai City Food bringing family flavors to new Missoula food truck

MISSOULA — The family that runs Missoula's Vietnam Noodle Restaurant is adding another food venture to town.

This time, Mai City Food Truck will serve up Chinese and Cantonese food.

"It's been three to four years in the making just talking about it and finally we just took a leap of faith and decided to go for it, " Mai City Owner Tony La said.

Mai, also known as Mary, started Vietnam Noodle Restaurant in the early 2000s. Although the business is now owned by relatives, the majority of that menu is made up of Mai's dishes.

Now, her son is channeling his mother's love of cooking by starting a food truck with her help and dishes as inspiration.

"We just bring like Asian food, but a different style, and it's Mary's style and she loves like feeding people, so it's kind of a win-win," La said. "She's kind of teaching us the ropes and everything, so we're all learning, absorbing as much as we can."

The menu includes sweet and sour chicken and pork, lo mein, egg rolls, fried rice and much more.

"We love Missoula, we love that Missoula is so open to food trucks and we just love the interaction with people," La said.

The truck will mainly stay in front of Zootown Church, behind Paradise Falls on Brooks Street.

For hours and updates, visit Mai City on Facebook.