Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued for 13-year-old Missoula girl

MISSOULA — A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for Evelyn Carey.

Carey is a 13-year-old white girl; she is 5'2" tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 when she left her home.

Missoula Police. Department MEPA for 13-year-old Evelyn Carey, Missoula

Carey was last seen near Mullan Road wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt with white shoes.

Due to not having her medication and the colder weather, it is believed she may be in danger.

Anyone with information about Evelyn is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.