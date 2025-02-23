Missing Colorado woman believed to have drowned in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department reports it's believed that missing woman Danit Ehrlich drowned in the Clark Fork River.

MPD states in a news release that the efforts to recover Ehrlich's body "will continue as conditions allow" and the department remains " committed to bringing closure to her family."

The 33-year-old Ehrlich was reported missing Friday near the University of Montana and crews began searching in the area of the Jacobs Island dog park.

Zach Volheim/MTN News The Missoula Police Department searching for Danit Ehrlich on February 22, 2025.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the tragic news regarding the search for Danit Ehrlich. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences as they navigate this profound loss," MPD spokeswoman Whitney Bennett stated in a news release.

MPD is asking for help in finding Ehrlich's dog, Bamba, who is still missing. Anyone with information about Bamba is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 so we can reunite her with family members.

Missoula Police Department