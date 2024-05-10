Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

UPDATE: 72-year-old woman reported missing from Missoula found safe

MEPA Hellebust
Montana Department of Justice
MEPA Hellebust
Posted at 2:27 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 17:43:10-04

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m. - May 10, 2024

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory that was issued on Friday afternoon for a 72-year-old Missoula woman has been canceled.

Debra Hellebust has been found and she is safe.

No further information has been released.

(first report: 2:27 p.m. - May 10, 2024)

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 72-year-old woman.

The Missoula Police Department is looking for Debra Lee Hellebust. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Debra has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket and blue jeans.

Debra was last seen on foot but has been known to be in the Havre area searching for a past residence and may have successfully hitchhiked to the Havre area.

Debra suffers from dementia and requires medication. She has been known to be unaware of safety hazards and put herself in great danger because of her confusion, the advisory states.

Anyone with information about Debra is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-728-0911 or call 911.

