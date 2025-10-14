Missoula airport joins others nationwide in not playing DHS shutdown video

MISSOULA — The Missoula Montana Airport is not playing a video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the government shutdown.

Many major airports across the nation are not playing the video and that list now includes Missoula.

"Democrats in Congress refused to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay," DHS Secretary Noem states in the video.

MTN reached out to the Missoula Montana Airport for comment.

"All of our displays are used for advertising so it does not have a platform to run on. The Missoula Airport is not running it and stays nonpartisan," Airport Director Brian Ellestad said.