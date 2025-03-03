Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula candlelight vigil held for woman believed drowned in Clark Fork River

Danit Ehrlich, who went missing on February 21, is believed to have drowned.
A vigil was held in Missoula for a Colorado woman who is believed to have drowned in the Clark Fork River.
Missing Woman Vigil
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The Missoula community gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday night near the Clark Fork River for the Colorado woman who's believed to have drowned last month.

33-year-old Danit Ehrlich went missing on Feb. 21 while at the Jacobs Island Dog Park with her pet Bamba. Both are believed to have drowned.

Authorities have spent several days searching the water for her.

The Missoula community has expressed heartache about the situation, which led to the vigil where dozens gathered along the banks of the river to show their support.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader