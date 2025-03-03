Missoula candlelight vigil held for woman believed drowned in Clark Fork River

MISSOULA — The Missoula community gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday night near the Clark Fork River for the Colorado woman who's believed to have drowned last month.

33-year-old Danit Ehrlich went missing on Feb. 21 while at the Jacobs Island Dog Park with her pet Bamba. Both are believed to have drowned.

Authorities have spent several days searching the water for her.

The Missoula community has expressed heartache about the situation, which led to the vigil where dozens gathered along the banks of the river to show their support.