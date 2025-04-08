Missoula City Council votes to advance goal of denser housing

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council voted to take action towards denser housing on Monday night, adhering to the city’s newly adopted land use plan.

Council voted to approve the rezoning of a property on California Street and River Road as well as annexing 400 California Street. The two properties sit adjacent to one another.

Regarding the property on California Street and River Road, the council approved the proposal to rezone it to allow for higher-density housing. A development plan has already been in the works for this property, with the rezoning potentially bringing 235 dwelling units and 8,500 sq ft. of commercial space to it.

The property does sit in a floodplain however, and several council members and community members raised concerns about this, as well as how far back the buildings would be from the river.

“During the downtown master development process, many of us brought up that Missoula must avoid new or more dense development in the floodplain. It's not doing anyone a favor to house them in an area with a growing risk of flooding. And when we reduce the flood risk in one part of the floodplain by filling it in or building dikes and levees, we send bigger floods to the people downstream. That sends the problem downstream mentality is why the Clark Fork is lined with Superfund sites,” said Vicki Watson, a resident in the neighborhood of the property.

The annexation of 400 California Street came with the following request to rezone it to the same classification as the property on California Street and River Road.

As it is adjacent to the property on California Street and River Road, it is also on a floodplain.

Looking forward, council will also soon be deciding on whether to annex 2100 Flynn Lane into the city.

And a fun fact: did you know the City of Missoula has been a Tree City USA recipient for 37 years now? The City of Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis mentioned this during their proclamations and encouraged community members to keep planting trees.