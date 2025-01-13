Missoula County rural grant applications available

MISSOULA — If your organization, community council, or school is looking for some financial support this year, the Missoula County Rural Grant program is accepting applications for two different grant opportunities.

Funding for these grants comes from Missoula County's general fund and totals $25,000.

The Micro Grant is funding up to $500 for projects that can be completed within 90 days. Some projects that have utilized the Micro Grant include Bitterroot Trail Preservation and hygiene kits at Bonner School.

The Impact Grant on the other hand is funding up to $4,000 for projects that will take until the end of 2025. Last year, the Seeley Lake Lions Club used the impact grant to offer swim lessons for kids.

Grants are open to any organization looking to make their community better.

“It's open to just about anybody for just about any kind of project as long as they can demonstrate that it has community benefit," Missoula County Grants Administrator Heidi West told MTN.

"Before this funding source, nothing similar existed for the rural communities, and so this is a great way for people that live in those communities to identify a need and be able to do something about it," West continued.

The Micro Grant is available year-round with applications opening at the beginning of each month. Applications for the Impact Grant, however, are only available until 5 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2025.

Click here to learn more.