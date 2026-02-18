Missoula County Sheriff Petersen running for reelection

MISSOULA — Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen is running for a second term.

Petersen announced on Tuesday that he had officially filed for re-election.

Since taking office in 2023, Petersen says he has strengthened public safety, improved response times, and increased deputy training and retention.

A lifelong Missoula County resident and 22-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, Petersen says there's still important work ahead in supporting deputies and ensuring fair law enforcement.

The filing period runs through March 4, with the primary election on June 2.