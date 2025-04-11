Missoula County Sheriff's Office warns of jury duty scam

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam call.

You should know that if Lieutenant Kennedy calls and threatens to put you in jail due to a warrant for missing jury duty — it's a scam.

Law enforcement will not call to demand payment.

The Sheriff's Office does not threaten arrests or request payment via cryptocurrency or apps like Cash App or Venmo.

Your best defense is to hang up, even if the call appears to be from the Sheriff's Office — 406-258-4810 — because it could be spoofed.

Anyone with questions can call the Sheriff's Office directly at 406-258-4810.

Remember, fines for missed jury duty or paperwork are typically a few hundred dollars and are collected by the courts, not the Sheriff's Office.