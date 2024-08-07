Watch Now
Missoula debris cleanup continues following July 24 storm

Missoula officials are providing an update on the cleanup efforts following the July 24 storm
Missoula Storm
MTN News file
Cleanup is continuing from the July 24, 2024, storm that brought down trees across Missoula.
Missoula Storm
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is providing an update on the cleanup and the resources available following the July 24 storm that brought down trees and branches across the city.

Residents are being asked to continue to take debris from the storm to Garden City Compost or one of the residential drop sites.

Debris drop-off sites:

  • Garden City Compost (1125 Clark Fork Lane, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sunday)—accepting commercial and residential storm vegetation debris
  • Larchmont triangle (Post Siding Road and Fort Missoula Road)—residential storm vegetation debris only
  • Northside City Lot (intersection of Rodgers and Shakespeare streets, off of N. Scott Street)—residential storm vegetation debris only

A news release notes that the city crews will pick up only "storm vegetation debris" and that trees and limbs must be shorter than 6 feet long.
Yard waste including grass clippings, leaf piles, or debris piles that contain shingles or other trash from the storm will not be picked up as the city doesn't have the resources to pick up additional trash.

Crews will move through all of Missoula’s neighborhoods, but because of the differing amount of tree debris it's not possible to estimate how long each area will take. The entire operation is estimated to take about four to six weeks.

Residents should check visit missoula.co\storm on Fridays for the planned pick-up area for the coming week.

City of Missoula Street Maintenance crews are collecting storm debris on primary streets, fire routes, alleys, bike lanes, and sidewalks.

Downed trees or blocked streets and alleys can be reported by filling out the Tree Debris Removal Form online.

Crews will also be picking up residential storm debris from parking lanes and boulevards over the next four to six weeks as Missoula Parks and Recreation crews clear damaged trees.

Team Rubicon has volunteers available to help property owners with debris removal through Sunday, Aug. 11. Volunteers can saw and load debris into private vehicles but cannot haul debris. Property owners who need help can call 406-201-1173. 

Residents willing to help others with their storm cleanup can go to volunteermissoula.org to sign up.

The latest on debris drop-off locations, as well as all other storm-related information, can be found here.

