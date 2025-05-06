Missoula Fire Department names new Assistant Chief of Administration

MISSOULA — The Missoula Fire Department has announced that John Petroff has been named as the Assistant Chief of Administration, bringing nearly two decades of experience to the post.

The native Montanan earned an Associate of Applied Science in Fire and Rescue from the University of Montana—Helena College of Technology.

Petroff began his professional career with Miles City Fire and Rescue and joined the Missoula Fire Department in 2007. He worked in the Missoula Fire Department's Operations Division for 14 years, responding to emergency calls.

Petroff moved into a leadership role as Head of the Health and Wellness Division in 2021, working to support the Mobile Support Team (MST), Peer Support Team, and Peer Fitness Team.

“My goal in this new role is to support the Firefighters, Mobile Support Team, and the entire Missoula Fire Department staff behind the scenes, so they can carry out our mission: Save lives, protect property, ease pain and suffering,” Petroff stated.

Chief Gordy Hughes added, “John’s longstanding dedication to the well-being of our firefighters and his deep operational knowledge make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. We’re thrilled to have him help guide the department forward.”