Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula Public Library's bookmobile celebrates birthday

The Missoula Public Library's bookmobile celebrated one year of delivering knowledge all across Missoula County on Monday.
The Missoula Public Library's bookmobile celebrated one year of delivering knowledge all across Missoula County on Monday.
Missoula Bookmobile Birthday
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA - The Missoula Public Library's bookmobile celebrated one year of delivering knowledge all across Missoula County on Monday.

The bookmobile sported a party hat decorated by children from the communities it serves at its birthday.

In its first year, the bookmobile drove more than 5,000 miles.

The crew aboard has served just under 4,000 people, signing more than 200 up for library cards, checking out 1,800 library items and giving away more than 700 books.

They're going to keep the wheels turning on the van and in minds across the county.

Watch previous coverage: Driving literacy: Inside the Missoula Public Library’s Bookmobile

Driving literacy: Inside the Missoula Public Library’s Bookmobile

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader