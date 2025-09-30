Missoula Public Library's bookmobile celebrates birthday

MISSOULA - The Missoula Public Library's bookmobile celebrated one year of delivering knowledge all across Missoula County on Monday.

The bookmobile sported a party hat decorated by children from the communities it serves at its birthday.

In its first year, the bookmobile drove more than 5,000 miles.

The crew aboard has served just under 4,000 people, signing more than 200 up for library cards, checking out 1,800 library items and giving away more than 700 books.

They're going to keep the wheels turning on the van and in minds across the county.

Watch previous coverage: Driving literacy: Inside the Missoula Public Library’s Bookmobile