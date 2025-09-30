Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
AniMeals launches fundraising campaign for new Missoula feline facility

Emily Brown/MTN News
AniMeals is currently in a warehouse but wants to serve the community with a bigger, more accessible space and food pantry.
MISSOULA - Constantly hitting capacity, seeing more than 500 pets a year, AniMeals has started searching for a new building so it can expand service offerings.

While you may have heard of AniMeals, finding the feline facility off Broadway and Charlo may be a bit harder.

"It's not difficult to get to us, but it may be difficult to find us. So, even having a new sign was a very big deal," AniMeals executive director Janet Rose told MTN.

The shelter has been in a warehouse tucked away on Rankin Street since 2003.

With a more accessible space, larger food pantry, and health service area, AniMeals believes it can better serve the community.

"Getting pets spayed and neutered, vaccinated, keeping them healthy is critical. With a new building and the right support, we'll be able to build a surgical suite, we'll be able to do a lot more spays, neuters, vaccinations, get animals adopted more quickly, keep pets in our community healthier," Rose detailed.

Animeals has started a capital campaign, hoping to raise $4 million over the next few years.

"We've been told from our feasibility studies that we'll be able to increase adoptions by at least 40%. If we're more accessible, if we can increase the number of adoptions, if we can increase services for people in our community with pets, it's a win for everybody," Rose said.

Additionally, AniMeals is always accepting volunteers or cat sponsors.

Visit their website to learn more.

