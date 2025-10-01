Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

The City of Whitefish is reminding residents to properly dispose of garbage after a sow and her cubs have been feeding off overfilled garbage cans. In 2022, the city started requiring residential properties to switch to bear-resistant garbage containers, but those containers only work if garbage is filled properly. (Read the full story)

Nearly 100 community members attended Hot Springs School District's school board meeting Monday night, and were present to hear the findings of an audit into a district employee. The findings, gathered over the past year, focused on a lack of review by the school board for expenditures the employee paid themselves for. (Read the full story)

Hitting capacity and seeing more than 500 pets a year has prompted Missoula's AniMeals to raise $4 million for a new building so it can expand its services. The shelter is currently in a warehouse, but wants to serve the community with a bigger and more accessible space. (Read the full story)