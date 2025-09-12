Missoula Fire Department to set 60-mile residency requirement

MISSOULA - A policy change sought by the Missoula Fire Department will require its crew members to live within 60 road miles of a fixed fire station — a change that could boost the department's recruiting pool.

The change will bring the department in line with similar policies adopted by the Missoula Police Department.

“The current ordinance talks about a 45-minute travel time. But that has a lot of fire-chief discretion built into that,” said Missoula Fire Chief Lonnie Rash. “The change is a 60-mile road distance to a fire station, a fixed location. There's less fire-chief discretion. Our members know exactly where they can and cannot live.”

City Council last summer amended city code to allow police officers to live further outside city limits. That change was prompted in part by cost-of-living concerns, as housing is generally less expensive beyond city limits.

Rash said changes to the fire department's residency requirements align with those adopted by MPD. It also gives firefighters more housing choices and expands the department's recruiting pool.

“It allows our members an opportunity for more choices in residency lifestyle and it expands recruitment,” said Rash. “Today, we have great recruitment pools, but as we move forward, we'd like to reach a little further into those recruitment pools and not have to make folks move.”

The change also establishes various tiers for callbacks during emergencies. Those called to backfill a fire station have 30 minutes to respond, so those who live more than 30 minutes away won't get that call.

However, Rash said those who live beyond 30 minutes will be called to backfill a station during a prolonged emergency, essentially maintaining two tiers of responders.

“Those initial immediate callbacks are critical,” Rash said. “The expectation is set.”

Members of the City Council's Public Safety, Health and Operations Committee approved the change unanimously. Final consideration is set for early October.