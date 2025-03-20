Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula Food Bank offers free meals for kids over Spring Break

"Schools Out" meals are being provided free of charge all across the community.
There are free meals available during Spring Break for people who live in Missoula and have kids.
Missoula Food Bank
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — It's officially the first day of spring and also spring break!

There are free meals available for people who live in Missoula and have kids.

The Missoula Food Bank & Community Center is providing "Schools Out" meals for free all across the community.

Empower Place will offer meals through Friday. Breakfast is served from 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, and lunch on Friday until 1 p.m. Children must eat on-site as no grab-and-go meals are available.

Meal bus locations will also be serving lunch at:

  • Linda Vista Apartments: 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
  • 55th St, Chief Charlo Neighborhood: 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.
  • University Village: 11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.
  • Creekside Apartments: 12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.
  • Travois Village: 12:35 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.
  • Futura Park: 1:10 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Council Groves Apartments will also be serving breakfast from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader