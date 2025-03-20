Missoula Food Bank offers free meals for kids over Spring Break

MISSOULA — It's officially the first day of spring and also spring break!

There are free meals available for people who live in Missoula and have kids.

The Missoula Food Bank & Community Center is providing "Schools Out" meals for free all across the community.

Empower Place will offer meals through Friday. Breakfast is served from 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, and lunch on Friday until 1 p.m. Children must eat on-site as no grab-and-go meals are available.

Meal bus locations will also be serving lunch at:



Linda Vista Apartments: 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

55th St, Chief Charlo Neighborhood: 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

University Village: 11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Creekside Apartments: 12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Travois Village: 12:35 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.

Futura Park: 1:10 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Council Groves Apartments will also be serving breakfast from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.