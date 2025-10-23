Missoula Health and Wellness Fair Returning October 25th

MISSOULA — The Missoula Health & Wellness Fair is returning on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

The fair will feature over 60 local health professionals, wellness providers, and community organizations offering screenings, demonstrations, and hands-on activities for all ages.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University Center Ballroom on the University of Montana campus.

Organizers note that one of the highlights will be the comprehensive lab work provided by Community Medical Center, including general health, lipid and glucose, and vitamin D screenings.

Missoula Public Health will also offer immunizations on-site, including Tdap, MMR, shingles, pneumonia, RSV and flu shots, making it easy for community members to stay up to date on essential vaccines.

Chair massages, yoga and mindfulness sessions, dental and vision assessments, skincare demos, behavioral and mental health resources, and financial wellness guidance will also be available.

Family-focused services such as reproductive health education, baby care resources, and a designated nursing and changing station will be offered at the event.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.