Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, October 23, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

The Kalispell Police Department is investigating reports of several car and building windows that were broken out with what are described as "ball bearing type" objects. KPD began receiving reports about the incidents, which are believed to be related, early Tuesday morning. Anyone with information related to the incidents is encouraged to contact the police department.

The Montana Food Bank Network opened its new 56,000-square-foot facility in Missoula on Wednesday — doubling its space to serve 330 agencies statewide. The expansion comes during government shutdown uncertainty that threatens SNAP benefits for 81,000 Montanans.

Montana's first-ever state-run reentry center is set to begin taking residents next week in the Flathead Valley. The reentry center, a residential facility that helps people transition from incarceration to community living, is located on the border of Kalispell and Evergreen on East Oregon Street. The center has hired around 20 people and plans on hiring more as it starts taking in new residents in phases.