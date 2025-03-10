Missoula Natural Resources Conservation Service office listed in DOGE cuts

MISSOULA — Missoula’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office is threatened by Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts.

The DOGE website includes the office on its massive list of office leases in the process of “termination.”



MTN reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees the NRCS, for comment.

“Secretary Rollins fully supports President Trump’s directive to eliminate wasteful spending and ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively. USDA is optimizing building capacity and consolidating underutilized offices to reduce inefficiencies while continuing to prioritize frontline services for farmers, ranchers, and rural communities,” a USDA spokesperson said.

The USDA declined to provide more information on the future of the Missoula office at this time.

