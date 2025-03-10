Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula Natural Resources Conservation Service office listed in DOGE cuts

The DOGE website includes the office on its massive list of office leases in the process of “termination.”
Missoula NRCS Office
CAROLINE WEISS/MTN NEWS
The NRCS office is located with other USDA operations near the intersection of Mullan Road and Reserve Street.
Missoula NRCS Office
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Missoula’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office is threatened by Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts.

The DOGE website includes the office on its massive list of office leases in the process of “termination.”

MTN reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees the NRCS, for comment.
“Secretary Rollins fully supports President Trump’s directive to eliminate wasteful spending and ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively. USDA is optimizing building capacity and consolidating underutilized offices to reduce inefficiencies while continuing to prioritize frontline services for farmers, ranchers, and rural communities,” a USDA spokesperson said.

The USDA declined to provide more information on the future of the Missoula office at this time.

Watch related coverage: DOGE set to shut down multiple Montana government offices

DOGE set to shut down multiple Montana government offices

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader