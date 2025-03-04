Missoula and Kalispell Social Security offices could close due to federal cuts

MISSOULA — Posts on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) website indicate the Social Security offices in Missoula and Kalispell could be closing.

“Termination details are still being finalized. The lessor and customer have been notified, and the strategy is under development,” the posts on the DOGE website for both Missoula and Kalispell’s offices said.

MTN reached out to the Social Security Administration specifically about Montana offices, but they did not directly confirm if they will close.

“We are working with GSA to review our leases and ensure they are used efficiently. Most of the leases we are not renewing are for small remote hearing sites that are co-located with other Federal space. As the majority of our hearings are held virtually, we no longer need as many in-person hearings locations. In fact, in FY24, twenty percent of these offices held no in-person hearings. Other offices are non-public facing, being consolidated into nearby locations, or we had planned to close. Social Security continuously monitors and evaluates the use of our office space to maximize efficiency for the American taxpayer,” a Social Security Administration spokesperson said.

The next closest Social Security offices would be Helena or Butte if the Missoula and Kalispell offices are closed.

MTN will continue to follow this story as updates become available.