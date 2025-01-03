Missoula offering opportunities to recycle Christmas trees

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is once again offering you the chance to recycle your Christmas tree.

The 33rd annual Christmas Ever-Green tree recycling program is continuing until Jan. 15.

Residents can drop off their cut holiday trees at three local parks and Garden City Compost.

The trees will be recycled into useful compost, helping to conserve valuable landfill space.

Trees may be dropped off at McCormick and Playfair parks and Fort Missoula Regional Park (in the South Avenue parking lot).

You are asked to remove stands and decorations, and not to leave yard waste or refuse at the drop sites.

Trees can also be dropped off free of charge at Garden City Compost on Clark Fork Lane between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The Christmas Ever-Green, which began in 1991, is supported by the City’s Urban Forestry Division, Street Maintenance Division, and Garden City Compost.

People who'd like to support the program can make donations to help plant trees throughout the community.

Donate online at missoulaparks.org/donate, by phone at 406-721-PARK (7275), in person at Currents Aquatics Center.

Donations may also be mailed to the Urban Forestry Division at 100 Hickory St., Missoula, MT 59801.