Missoula PaddleHeads to host fireworks shows for Independence Day celebrations

MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads will be home on the Fourth of July for the first time ever, and will offer people the chance to celebrate Independence Day at the ballpark.

The baseball team will present back-to-back fireworks shows in a kid-friendly atmosphere on both July 3 and July 4, following their games.

Big Sky Fireworks will light up the night after each game, with the displays following prize opportunities for fans in a game of "Launch-a-ball."

Riley Fox, Marketing and Creative Content Manager for the PaddleHeads, expects these to be the biggest games of the season, complementing the team's winning streak.

"I think just honestly the amount of people that we're going to have in the ballpark, you know, the team is doing really well, they're dependable, they're winning, they're playing really great baseball, but it makes it so much easier for them to win when we have a really engaging crowd and people are really, really excited," Fox said.

The Fourth of July celebration will also feature Paxton, the team mascot, skydiving into the ballpark. If you want to catch this special entrance, the stadium recommends being in your seats by 6:30 p.m.

Parking for the event is $5 and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

