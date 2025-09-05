Missoula police investigating body of woman found near Grant Street

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is extending its sympathies to the family of a 38-year-old Missoula woman whose body was found unattended in the irrigation waterway near Grant Street and South 6th Street West on Tuesday.

The body was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for a positive identification, with her name to be released by the Sheriff's Office following next of kin notification. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (406) 552-6300 with reference case #2025-38563.

MPD said it treats all unattended deaths with the same thoroughness as homicide investigations, until evidence proves otherwise.