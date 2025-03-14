Missoula Public Health: Whooping cough cases being seen in Missoula County

MISSOULA — Missoula Public Health reports that pertussis — also known as whooping cough — is circulating in the area.

Health officials say Missoula County has had 22 pertussis cases reported since December of 2024, while Montana has seen 140 cases.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause severe coughing fits.

MPH notes the illness is especially dangerous for infants, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention, especially if they’ve been in close contact with someone diagnosed with pertussis.

Symptoms may include:



Persistent cough lasting more than two weeks

Severe coughing fits, sometimes followed by a “whooping” sound

Vomiting after coughing

Difficulty breathing, especially in young children

Apnea (pauses in breathing), particularly in infants

If you suspect you may have pertussis:



Seek medical care: A healthcare provider can evaluate symptoms and perform a test for pertussis.

Follow treatment guidelines: If diagnosed, antibiotics can help reduce the severity and prevent further spread.

Stay home if sick: Avoid contact with others, especially infants and vulnerable individuals.

How to prevent the spread of pertussis:



Get vaccinated: The Tdap and DTaP vaccine is the best protection against pertussis. It is recommended for:

Infants and children as part of the DTaP series Pregnant individuals (during each pregnancy) Adults who have never received a Tdap booster Anyone in close contact with infants or high-risk individuals

Practice good hygiene: Wash hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

Limit exposure: Avoid close contact with individuals who are sick, especially in group settings like schools and childcare facilities.

Missoula Public Health is urging people to take precautions to help stop the spread of pertussis.

Contact Missoula Public Health at 406-258-3896 for additional information or vaccination resources.