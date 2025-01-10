Missoula Rural Fire District sends firefighters to battle Los Angeles-area fires

MISSOULA — Missoula area firefighters are headed to California as wildfires continue to rage in the Los Angeles area.

The Missoula Rural Fire District has sent a Type 3 Wildland Engine with four firefighters.



The crew is expected to be in Califonia on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 11.

MRFD received a call for assistance on Jan. 8 and the crews were on the road the next morning.

"Not only do the firefighters there have to deal with the emergency situation that they have going on, but they all have family there as well that this fire is impacting," MFRD Captain Andy Brown shared. "And so for us to be able to go down there and assist not only the locals and the people that live there, but our brothers and sisters in the fire service is a big deal for us," he continued.



The firefighters are expected to be gone for about 18 days, which includes 14 working days and four travel days.

It's not known at this time which fire they will be assigned, according to MRFD.

"Please keep everyone affected by these fires in your thoughts and prayers," MRFD stated in a news release.