Missoula Fire Department sending crew to battle Los Angeles-area wildfires

MISSOULA — The Missoula Fire Department is sending a crew to help battle the wildfires that continue to rage in the Los Angeles area.

California officials have asked other states to support the firefighting efforts, prompting MFD to send four firefighters and a Type 3 wildland engine to help in the Palisades area.



The Missoula Fire Department has had a crew stationed in other parts of California for the past few months, working with another Type 3 engine to battle other wildfires.

"Our hearts are with the families and communities affected, and we stand in solidarity with all those working to protect lives and property," MFD stated on social media.