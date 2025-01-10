Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula Fire Department sending crew to battle Los Angeles-area wildfires

Four firefighters and a Type 3 wildland engine are headed out to help battle fires in the Palisades area.
Missoula Fire Department
Emily Brown/MTN News
The Missoula Fire Department announced on January 9, 2024, that a crew and engine are being sent to help battle wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
Missoula Fire Department
Posted

MISSOULA — The Missoula Fire Department is sending a crew to help battle the wildfires that continue to rage in the Los Angeles area.

California officials have asked other states to support the firefighting efforts, prompting MFD to send four firefighters and a Type 3 wildland engine to help in the Palisades area.

The Missoula Fire Department has had a crew stationed in other parts of California for the past few months, working with another Type 3 engine to battle other wildfires.
"Our hearts are with the families and communities affected, and we stand in solidarity with all those working to protect lives and property," MFD stated on social media.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader