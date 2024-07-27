Missoula storm resources now include water & ice for residents

MISSOULA — More resources are available following Wednesday's night storm for residents who still have no power. Below is a press release from Missoula County with information you need to know for this Saturday.

WATER, ICE AVAILABLE: Bagged ice and water are available Saturday at Fort Missoula Regional Park off South Avenue for residents still without power. Potable water for drinking and non-potable water is available for livestock (water should not be used for irrigating). Bring your own containers for water. Limit of four bags of ice per vehicle. Be mindful of additional traffic congestion due to debris drop-off and other events in the area. Bagged ice provided by Missoula County, City of Missoula and NorthWestern Energy.

WHEN TO CALL 9-1-1: The 9-1-1 Center is still receiving non-emergent calls. People should only call 9-1-1 for true emergencies, i.e. criminal activity, life-threatening incidents, serious injuries, car accidents. People can call 406-258-INFO with non-emergent questions, such as trees in yards or where to take debris.

RIVER CLOSURES: The following river closures will remain in effect until further notice due to power lines still in the water.



The Clark Fork River is closed from Milltown State Park, just east of Missoula, to the county line at Petty Creek, just west of town.



The Bitterroot River is closed from Chief Looking Glass FAS near Florence to the confluence with the Clark Fork River near Missoula.



Rattlesnake Creek and Greenough Park are also closed until further notice.



People should not recreate in or around the water. Assume any downed power lines are energized.

POWER RESTORATION: The latest status update from NorthWestern Energy is available on their website. People should keep in mind that it takes longer to restore power during wildfire season because officials have to be more careful when fire danger is high and power lines can easily spark new fires. Conditions remain hot and dry, and fires start more easily and spread rapidly.

CONTINUE TO LIMIT WATER USE: It's critical to conserve water right now, especially in the South Hills and Linda Vista. Missoula Water is still running on generators. Do not water lawns. Also limit domestic use, which includes washing machines, dishwashers and showers/baths.

