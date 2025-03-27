Missoula educator among finalists for prestigious teaching award

MISSOULA — Six Montana educators have been selected as the 2025 state finalists for the prestigious Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the nation's highest honor for teachers in grades kindergarten through 12.

A Missoula teacher is among the nominees.

Alison Easter, a math teacher at Target Range Middle School, was selected along with five other teachers from Helena, Baker, and Hobson schools.

State finalists completed a rigorous application process, including videos of classroom lessons and documentation of their teaching impacts on student achievement.

The Montana state finalists' applications will be submitted to a national panel of highly distinguished scientists and mathematicians who will choose national finalists.

The 2025 Montana state finalists are:

MATH



Adam Clinch – Capitol High School, Helena

Alison Easter – Target Range Middle School, Missoula

Christopher Linhart – Hobson Schools Hobson

SCIENCE

