Missoula unveils plan to transform downtown Clark Fork River corridor

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is publishing its draft West Broadway River Corridor Master Plan for public review after years of planning.

The ambitious project includes rebuilding the Silver Park boat ramp, cleaning up river debris, and creating a new Class II rapids feature to transform how residents interact with the Clark Fork River downtown.

The following are general elements were included in the West Broadway River Corridor Master Plan:



Riverbank stabilization, restoration, and revegetation

Improved river access points

River channel debris removal

Irrigation ditch removal

Recreation and trail improvement opportunities.

“The West Broadway River Corridor project provides a unique opportunity for our community to reenvision a major section of the Clark Fork River through downtown Missoula. The draft masterplan depicts new parkland, important trail connections, enhanced river recreation, and improved wildlife habitat. It’s an exciting project with profound possibilities! “This is a big, complex project. Development of the draft master plan occurred with support from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and extensive input from state and local departments, non-profits, and the public. As we move from planning to project implementation, it will be essential to maintain these high levels of collaboration within the community." - Project Coordinator Morgan Valliant

Officials are now collecting final public feedback on the project that hopes to enhance recreation and restore natural habitat along the river. Click here to view the plan and take the survey.

Watch previous coverage: Public comment sought on Clark Fork River improvement project in Missoula