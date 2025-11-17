Missoula City Council to vote on parking commission expansion into Hip Strip

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council will be voting on whether or not to allow the Missoula Parking Commission to expand its jurisdiction into the Hip Strip on Monday night.

The expansion would run along Hazel Street to Roosevelt Street, and from Higgins down to Third and Fourth streets. The expansion would also run into the parking commission’s current jurisdiction just east of Higgins, mainly butting against the University District.

The expansion has been in the works for several months now, with several public hearings being held over the past couple of months.

Parking commission one step closer to expanding to Hip Strip in Missoula

Missoula Parking Commission director Jodi Pilgrim says that the expansion is needed to help manage parking in the area.

“That area is contiguous with our existing boundaries right now, and so it will kind of streamline and simplify our boundary. Our plan for actual parking management in the area is to start off with managing the signage that already exists over there, so there's some areas that are set up as two-hour parking that have never been enforced, and so we plan to start with managing those two-hour parking zones and continue to track the utilization and the impacts that that management has on where cars are parking,” Pilgrim said.

The city council’s meeting begins at 6 p.m., and the vote on the expansion is the last item on the council’s agenda. Public comment will be taken.