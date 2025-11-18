Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

The Whitefish Mountain Resort Professional Ski Patrol union reached a short-term contract agreement with the resort for the upcoming season, focusing on increased benefits and job security. The agreement however fails to achieve the union's primary goal of livable wages for all patrollers — which is why it's only a one-year deal with further negotiations planned for next year. (Read the full story)

The 11-0 Montana Grizzlies are entering the 124th Brawl of the Wild as the No. 2 team nationally — after navigating a grueling 12-game schedule with key wins over North Dakota, Idaho and Sacramento State universities. Saturday's match-up against No. 3 Montana State University will decide the Big Sky championship and playoff seeding. (Read the full story)

The Kalispell Bypass' southbound lanes reopened on Monday after inspectors from the Montana Department of Transportation completed their assessment of the Two Mile Bridge, following contact from an oversized towing truck. The bridge over the bypass had been closed as a safety precaution while crews inspected it for any potential damages. (Read the full story)