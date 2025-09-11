Missoula's 23rd annual Never Forget Service honors those lost in 9/11 attacks

MISSOULA - Missoula will come together on Thursday evening for the 23rd Annual Never Forget Service.

The ceremony remembers those who died on 9/11 and in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Almost 3,000 people lost their lives on September 11, 2001, due to terrorist attacks.

The staggering loss of life shocked the country and continues to linger in the hearts of those around the nation today.

In Missoula, 7,000 American flags will be embedded around the Vietnam War Memorial in Rose Park to represent lives lost both in the attacks and during overseas military operations.

The flags will be planted beginning at 6 p.m. and organizers are asking youth to help plant flags. The formal ceremony starts at 7 p.m.

Two bagpipers will lead the procession of honor and color guards who will begin at the Korean War Memorial and finish at the Vietnam Memorial.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs as seating is limited.